Bain Capital emerges as front-runner for Porus Labs

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Bain Capital has emerged as the front-runner for Porus Laboratories having signed an exclusivity pact with promoters of the Hyderabad-based company, four people with knowledge of the development said. CVC Capital Partners was the other PE firm in the race for Porus, the people cited above said requesting anonymity. They added ......