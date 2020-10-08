Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Bain-Piramal fund’s equity deal with drugmaker comes unstuck
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

An 18-month-old equity deal that a distressed assets fund set up jointly by Bain Capital Credit and Piramal Enterprises Ltd struck...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS