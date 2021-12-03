B2B export platform BlueRickshaw raises angel funding

BlueRickshaw, a business-to-business (B2B) export platform operated by Blue Rickshaw Pvt Ltd, has raised $300,000 in angel funding by US-based investor Jay Narang, Founder Akshay Wadhwa said in an interview with VCCircle.

Narang is based in New York, and will also serve as a strategic partner to help BlueRikshaw gain traction in the US markets, and will help the firm with business development and strategic partnerships, said Wadhwa.

The firm have onboarded 168 sellers from different parts of India. BlueRickshaw is working with trade bodies and organisations across the United States and Canada, added Wadhwa.

Launched in 2021 by Akshay Wadhwa and Krishan B Chandak, BlueRikshaw works as a business to business (B2B) export platform, connecting small-to-midsize businesses in India with similar businesses across North America.

Krishan is the Chief Technology Officer of the company, with 23 years of experience in the IT industry.