B Capital ropes in Chiratae Ventures\' Karan Mohla as partner

B Capital Group, which has backed Indian startups such as Khatabook and Meesho, has onboarded Karan Mohla from Indian venture capital firm Chiratae Ventures.

Mohla has joined as partner at B Capital to focus on identifying innovative early-stage companies in India and Southeast Asia, according to B Capital's LinkedIn post.

"Karan (Mohla) brings with him 18 years of global experience across investment banking and early and growth-stage venture investing, and a deep understanding of the region," it added.

B Capital was founded by Raj Ganguly and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in 2014. It invests in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-business-to-consumer companies in enterprise technology segments including software-as-a-service, machine learning and security.

It also invests in fintech, health-tech, consumer-enablement technology, and transportation and logistics.

Last year, B Capital Group raised $126.3 million (Rs 920 crore) for the new vehicle called B Capital Ascent Fund II, LP. https://www.vccircle.com/khatabook-backer-b-capital-group-raises-new-fund

Its other investments in India include logistics startup BlackBuck, and a B2B marketplace for packaging materials Bizongo.

Prior to joining B Capital, Mohla was Partner at Chiratae Ventures where he spent more than a decade. According to his LinkedIn profile, Mohla joined Chiratae in 2010 as Senior Associate.

He was promoted as Vice President in 2013 and then to Partner in 2015. As Chiratae Venture's Partner, Mohla was board member in startups such as digital health and wellness platform HealthifyMe,scooter- and bike-sharing startup Bounce, and agritech startup CropIn.

Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures India), which has backed homegrown unicorns such as Policybazaar and Lenskart, is one of the oldest venture capital firms in India. Last year, it marked the final close of its fourth fund at $337 million (Rs 2,493 crore) that was oversubscribed by 25%.