AZB hires former Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas partner for antitrust practice

Kirthi Srinivas, partner, AZB & Partners

Full-service law firm AZB & Partners has appointed Kirthi Srinivas as a partner to bolster its competition law practice.

Srinivas will be operating from the firm’s Mumbai office.

With experience of more than a decade, Srinivas has worked in areas such as competition law, competition strategy and advisory along with private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate advisory.

Prior to joining AZB & Partners, Srinivas was associated with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas for six years in which he served as a partner for two years. He has also worked with Khaitan & Co and HSB Partners previously and started his career with IndiaBulls Housing Finance Ltd.

An alumnus of the Indian Law Society (ILS) Law College, Pune, Srinivas was part of the team that led the Competition Commission of India (CCI) filing for Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd in their 100% acquisition of Metro Cash & Carry, India. He was associated with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas during this transaction.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, signed definitive agreements to acquire a 100% equity stake in METRO Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd. for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore, in December 2022.

The appointment comes more than a month after AZB & Partners announced the elevation of seven of its lawyers to partners across its offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

AZB & Partners, co-founded by Zia Mody, was the leading law firm in 2023 in PE deals, in terms of deal value, according to data collated from from VCCEdge.

AZB was involved in at least $5 billion worth of PE transactions representing either the buyer or seller, including deals for Manipal Hospitals, Indira IVF, Credila, Reliance Retail and Avaada Energy during the year.

