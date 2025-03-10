Aye Finance backer GAWA Capital marks first close of latest fund

Premium
GAWA Capital, a European impact investment management firm that makes both debt and equity investments across multiple geographies, has achieved the first close of its latest investment vehicle, VCCircle has learned. The firm, which has invested in several Indian companies such as Kinara Capital, WayCool, Aye Finance and Varthana, has raised ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.