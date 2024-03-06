facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Axis PE mulling third fund with higher corpus, focus on more sectors

Axis PE mulling third fund with higher corpus, focus on more sectors

By Malvika Maloo

  • 06 Mar 2024
Premium
Axis PE mulling third fund with higher corpus, focus on more sectors
Ashwin Patni, head - products and alternatives, Axis AMC

Asset manager Axis AMC&#39;s private equity vertical Axis PE, which has backed some marquee names like Lenskart, National Stock Exchange, SBI General Insurance, Bikaji Foods and Gopal Snacks, is looking to float its third fund over the next six months, VCCircle has learnt. After concluding capital deployment from its second outing at ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Fairfax commits $200 mn to IIFL Finance after RBI ban on gold loans

Finance

Fairfax commits $200 mn to IIFL Finance after RBI ban on gold loans

Elev8 Venture Partners leads $27-mn funding round in IDfy

Finance

Elev8 Venture Partners leads $27-mn funding round in IDfy

Premium
Kedaara, Partners Group strike gold from India PE bet despite a setback

Finance

Kedaara, Partners Group strike gold from India PE bet despite a setback

Lendingtech platform mPokket secures $60 mn debt facility from BPEA Credit

Finance

Lendingtech platform mPokket secures $60 mn debt facility from BPEA Credit

Exclusive: Supertails, Perfora backer Sauce.VC marks final close of latest fund

Finance

Exclusive: Supertails, Perfora backer Sauce.VC marks final close of latest fund

Premium
Axis PE mulling third fund with higher corpus, focus on more sectors

Finance

Axis PE mulling third fund with higher corpus, focus on more sectors

Advertisement