Axirium Aerospace, Pype AI, Circle snag early-stage funding

Axirium Aerospace, a manufacturer of aerospace components, Pype AI, an agentic AI firm, and Circle, a full-stack platform for buying and selling pre-owned products, have raised early-stage funding, the companies said.

Axirium Aerospace, an aerospace manufacturing company, has raised $3.5 million (Rs 31 crore) in seed funding led by Shastra VC and BEENEXT. Angel investors such as Ashish Gupta, former MD at Helion Advisors, and PVS Raju of AIG Hospitals also participated.

Axirium will use the funds to build its first precision manufacturing facility, expand its engineering, quality, and operations teams, strengthen supplier ecosystem and global customer outreach, and lay the groundwork for future tier I and II partnerships.

Founded in 2025, Axirium works in precision machining, sheet-metal fabrication, tubing, and structural sub-assemblies.

“This fundraise will enable us to expand capacity, deepen our engineering and manufacturing excellence, and build long-term partnerships that strengthen global supply chains,” said Nishant Khurana, co-founder and chief executive officer.

Pype AI, which automates patient communication for hospitals and clinics, has raised $1.2 million in pre-seed funding led by early-stage, technology-focused venture capital firm Kalaari Capital. The round also saw participation from Wyser Capital and Tenity.

It will use the capital to accelerate the development of its healthcare communication platform and support expansion into the US market.

Founded in 2024 by Dhruv Mehra and Ashish Tripathy, the company builds specialty-trained voice AI agents that automate key patient interactions such as appointment scheduling, follow-ups, treatment preparation, and 24x7 support, helping hospitals go live in days instead of months.

Circle, a full-stack platform for buying and selling pre-owned products, has raised Rs 3.4 crore ($0.3 million) in a pre-seed round led by early-stage VC firm Titan Capital. Raveen Sastry, co-founder of Myntra, also participated in the round.

Founded in 2025 by Ankit Misra and Chirag Kataruka, the startup operates a customer-to-customer (C2C) marketplace offering AI-verified listings, managed doorstep logistics, and secure payment flows designed to eliminate the typical risks of C2C transactions.

The capital will be used to strengthen the verification stack, including guided pricing, auto condition grading, and catalog matching, while deepening its category depth across electronics and household goods.

