Avendus Finance promotes Nilesh Dhedhi to helm structured credit

Avendus Finance, the credit solutions arm of investment bank Avendus Capital, has elevated Nilesh Dhedhi to helm the structured credit business.

Previously, the unit was spearheaded by Sandeep Thapliyal who had joined Avendus from RBL Bank in 2016.

Dhedhi will be responsible for origination, structuring, and syndication of transactions, and will continue to be the fund manager for Avendus Structured Credit Fund.

“With the evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem and the growing institutionalisation of the credit market, high-quality companies are looking for flexible debt solutions to meet specific requirements. I strongly believe that this is going to drive the demand for structured credit financing in India and provide multi-dimensional growth for our franchise,” he said.

Dhedhi joined Avendus in 2009 to work for structured credit and real estate practice. Before this, he worked at ICICI Bank, London for three years in the corporate banking division.

Avendus Finance has underwritten over Rs 2,500 crore credit with over 50 credit funding transactions.

Avendus Group, established in 1999 in Mumbai, operates in 10 cities across India, the US, the UK, and Singapore.