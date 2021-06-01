Avendus Capital’s alternatives arm ropes in ProAlpha Capital execs for quant team

Avendus Alternate Strategies, an arm of investment bank Avendus Capital, has appointed a quant team which will be led by Rishi Kohli as managing director and chief investment officer (CIO).

Kohli will be responsible for the integration of quant, alpha creation, risk management, and portfolio construction within long-short strategies, said Avendus Alternate Strategies.

Having worked in the Indian capital markets for 20 years, Kohli comes from Monsoon Capital’s Indian arm ProAlpha Capital where he was chief executive officer (CEO) and CIO. At Monsoon, he was in charge of the overall management of the firm’s public equities investment strategies.

Avendus Alternate Strategies also appointed Mehul Patel and Gaurik Shah as fund managers and Viral Mehta as senior trader. Previously, the trio worked at ProAlpha Capital.

Avendus Alternate Strategies’ CEO Andrew Holland and co-CEO Vaibhav Sanghavi said the new appointments were an important step towards diversifying product portfolio.

Avendus Alternate Strategies, part of the Avendus Group, has assets under management of about $800 million under long-short strategies. It is one of the largest hedge fund managers in India.

Avendus Group, established in 1999 in Mumbai, operates in 10 cities across India, the US, the UK and Singapore.