Avataar Ventures strikes rich harvest from recent tech bet

Premium
Avataar Venture Partners, a growth-stage and tech-focused venture capital (VC) firm floated by former executives of Norwest Venture Partners and Freshworks Inc, has struck a profitable partial exit from its recent bet in an Indian tech company. The Bengaluru-based VC, which floated its latest fund last year in October with a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.