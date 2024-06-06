Auxano Capital raises target corpus of angel fund, plans new outing

Premium Brijesh Damodaran Nair, co-founder, CEO, Auxano Capital

Growth stage venture capital (VC) firm Auxano Capital, which has backed companies like online pet care platform PetSutra and fintech platform Stockal, has doubled the target of its category-II early-stage fund and aims to roll out a Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) fund, a top executive told VCCircle. The Gurugram-based ......