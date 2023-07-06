facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Auto parts maker Napino looks to rope in foreign investor for expansion

Auto parts maker Napino looks to rope in foreign investor for expansion

By Malvika Maloo

  • 06 Jul 2023
Premium
Auto parts maker Napino looks to rope in foreign investor for expansion
Credit: Napino website

Napino Auto and Electronics, an auto ancillary focused on building components for vehicles including EVs, as well as a manufacturer of various other electronics, is looking to onboard a foreign equity investor for funds to expand capacity, VCCircle has learnt. The Gurugram-based company, whose promoter recently bought out its joint venture partner, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Singapore's RV Capital raising maiden India private credit fund

Finance

Singapore's RV Capital raising maiden India private credit fund

Premium
Auto parts maker Napino looks to rope in foreign investor for expansion

Manufacturing

Auto parts maker Napino looks to rope in foreign investor for expansion

Jio likely to ink deal with Nokia for 5G equipment: Report

TMT

Jio likely to ink deal with Nokia for 5G equipment: Report

Adani Green Energy looks to raise $1.5 bn

Infrastructure

Adani Green Energy looks to raise $1.5 bn

Premium
Grapevine: Warburg eyes stake in lens maker; Punjab State Power looks to acquire stressed asset

General

Grapevine: Warburg eyes stake in lens maker; Punjab State Power looks to acquire stressed asset

Early-stage startups InsideFPV, OfficeBanao, Luzo raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups InsideFPV, OfficeBanao, Luzo raise funding

Advertisement