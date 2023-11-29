facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • AuthBridge backer Phi Capital hits the road for second PE fund

AuthBridge backer Phi Capital hits the road for second PE fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 29 Nov 2023
Premium
AuthBridge backer Phi Capital hits the road for second PE fund
Anupam Thareja, founding partner, Phi Capital

Private equity firm Phi Capital, which has invested in background verification company AuthBridge and Arya Vaidya Pharmacy among others, has started the process to raise its second fund and has tapped a limited partner.  The PE firm, which also previously invested in TVS Credit, Krsnaa Diagnostics and Classic Legends, the parent ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
LeapFrog upsizes Asia, Africa climate fund; set to tap key LP

Finance

LeapFrog upsizes Asia, Africa climate fund; set to tap key LP

Pro
Fairfax makes fourth monetisation move of 2023 from India portfolio

Finance

Fairfax makes fourth monetisation move of 2023 from India portfolio

Premium
Sprout Venture Partners marks first close of second VC fund

Finance

Sprout Venture Partners marks first close of second VC fund

Premium
AuthBridge backer Phi Capital hits the road for second PE fund

Finance

AuthBridge backer Phi Capital hits the road for second PE fund

Premium
Swiss impact investor responsAbility rolls out climate fund for Asia

Finance

Swiss impact investor responsAbility rolls out climate fund for Asia

State-run IREDA soars 74% in stock market debut to $1.8 bn valuation

Finance

State-run IREDA soars 74% in stock market debut to $1.8 bn valuation

Advertisement