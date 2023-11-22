facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • AU Small Finance Bank raising fresh capital from offshore investor

AU Small Finance Bank raising fresh capital from offshore investor

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 22 Nov 2023
Premium
AU Small Finance Bank raising fresh capital from offshore investor
Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU SFB

AU Small Finance Bank, which is backed by Indian private equity firm WestBridge Capital as well as Singapore state investment Temasek, is raising fresh capital from a foreign investor to expand business activities.  The Mumbai-listed bank, which will add five more alternative investment firms to its cap table as part of its proposed merger with ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Former Everstone Capital executive floats VC fund

Finance

Former Everstone Capital executive floats VC fund

Premium
AU Small Finance Bank raising fresh capital from offshore investor

Finance

AU Small Finance Bank raising fresh capital from offshore investor

Premium
Another returning LP looks to sign bigger cheque for SPE Capital's Africa fund

Finance

Another returning LP looks to sign bigger cheque for SPE Capital's Africa fund

Premium
Multiples PE-backed Vastu Housing taps second equity investor in as many months

Finance

Multiples PE-backed Vastu Housing taps second equity investor in as many months

Binance to pay $4.3 bn fine, Zhao quits after pleading guilty to violating US laws

Finance

Binance to pay $4.3 bn fine, Zhao quits after pleading guilty to violating US laws

Govt cancels bid process to hire valuer for IDBI Bank sale

Finance

Govt cancels bid process to hire valuer for IDBI Bank sale

Advertisement