Aurum PropTech acqui-hires Myre Capital

Credit: Pexels

Aurum PropTech Ltd (erstwhile Majesco Ltd) has acqui-hired neo-realty investments platform Myre Capital, a subsidiary of Morphogenesis Reality Pvt. Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

Aurum PropTech has bought the assets and technology platform from Myre Capital and launched Aurum WiseX, a digital distribution vertical for real estate investments, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Post-acquisition, the existing Myre Capital team, its tech stack, customers and partners will be migrated to Aurum WiseX, the statement added.

“Our vision is to become a global leader in commercial real estate and alternative investments, under Aurum WiseX. With a focus on value creation, innovation and expansion, we aim to offer high-yield investment opportunities through our tech-enabled platform, YieldWiseX,” said Vir.

Aurum WiseX will focus on leveraging technology to offer risk-adjusted institutional grade investment products for its rapidly growing customer segment. It will be led by former chief executive and founder of Myre Capital, Aryaman Vir.

Aurum PropTech is a listed company with BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India. It aims to bring transparency, trust and digital transformation in the real estate sector through its integrated proptech ecosystem covering investment and financing of assets, enterprise efficiency, customer experience and connected living.

In May last year, Aurum bought Goldman Sachs-backed Nestaway’s co-living arm HelloWorld Technologies India and real estate data analytics firm CareerSocially for total over Rs 61 crore.

Share article on Leave Your Comments