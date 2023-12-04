Private credit fund backs ATM operator Transaction Solutions

Premium Kalpesh Kikani, CEO, Piramal Alternatives

Piramal Alternatives and CDPQ-backed performing credit fund have agreed to extend a ₹200 crore ($23.9 million) sum to ATM (automated teller machines) operator Transaction Solutions International (India) Pvt Ltd (TSI) in a structured credit transaction, a top executive said. The capital, raised against convertible securities, will help with TSI’s business expansion ......