Private credit fund backs ATM operator Transaction Solutions

By Ranjani Raghavan

  • 04 Dec 2023
Kalpesh Kikani, CEO, Piramal Alternatives

Piramal Alternatives and CDPQ-backed performing credit fund have agreed to extend a ₹200 crore ($23.9 million) sum to ATM (automated teller machines) operator Transaction Solutions International (India) Pvt Ltd (TSI) in a structured credit transaction, a top executive said. The capital, raised against convertible securities, will help with TSI’s business expansion ......

Premium
Premium
Premium
