ASK Group sets aim on $5 bn mark for alternatives biz AUM in 4 years

Sunil Rohokale, MD & CEO, ASK Group

Mumbai-based wealth and asset management firm, ASK Group, backed by private equity major Blackstone, is looking to accelerate its allocation in the alternatives space with the launch of new strategies, a top executive told VCCircle. “These strategies, including private credit, real estate bets, among others, are likely to catapult the ......