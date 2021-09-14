Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Asian Institute of Gastroenterology ropes in Goldman Sachs to craft Quadria exit
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs to facilitate a full exit for its private equity...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...