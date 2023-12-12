facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Asha Ventures taps key local LP for $90 mn VC fund

Asha Ventures taps key local LP for $90 mn VC fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 12 Dec 2023
Pro
Asha Ventures taps key local LP for $90 mn VC fund
Amit Mehta, managing partner, Asha Ventures

Climate and impact-focussed venture capital investor Asha Ventures has tapped an onshore institutional investor as it raises capital for its latest investment vehicle.   Asha Ventures, which is on the road to raise its maiden VC fund and has backed companies such as Truemeds, Adda247, and Vastu Housing Finance, has signed up the government-backed Self-Reliant India (SRI) ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Mirae Asset to acquire BNP Paribas unit Sharekhan for $370 mn

Finance

Mirae Asset to acquire BNP Paribas unit Sharekhan for $370 mn

Pro
Asha Ventures taps key local LP for $90 mn VC fund

Finance

Asha Ventures taps key local LP for $90 mn VC fund

PhonePe backer General Atlantic confidentially files for US IPO

Finance

PhonePe backer General Atlantic confidentially files for US IPO

Premium
Shriram Finance raising $500 mn via offshore vehicle, gets anchor investor

Finance

Shriram Finance raising $500 mn via offshore vehicle, gets anchor investor

Premium
TPG, Matrix Partners, Peak XV strike $200-mn India exit

Finance

TPG, Matrix Partners, Peak XV strike $200-mn India exit

Premium
Exclusive: CardinalStone set for secondary PE buyout in Nigeria

Finance

Exclusive: CardinalStone set for secondary PE buyout in Nigeria

Advertisement