Asha Ventures taps key local LP for $90 mn VC fund

Pro Amit Mehta, managing partner, Asha Ventures

Climate and impact-focussed venture capital investor Asha Ventures has tapped an onshore institutional investor as it raises capital for its latest investment vehicle. Asha Ventures, which is on the road to raise its maiden VC fund and has backed companies such as Truemeds, Adda247, and Vastu Housing Finance, has signed up the government-backed Self-Reliant India (SRI) ......