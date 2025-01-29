Ascertis Credit hits final close of new India-focused fund, tops target
Ascertis Credit hits final close of new India-focused fund, tops target

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 29 Jan 2025
Kanchan Jain, head, Ascertis Credit (formerly BPEA Credit)

Asia-focused debt investor Ascertis Credit, formerly known as BPEA Credit, has wrapped up fundraising for an India-focused private credit fund after exceeding its base target and partially exercising its greenshoe option.  The firm hit the final close of the rupee-denominated fund, Ascertis Credit Select Short Term Income Fund – I, at ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

