Ascertis Credit hits final close of new India-focused fund, tops target

Premium Kanchan Jain, head, Ascertis Credit (formerly BPEA Credit)

Asia-focused debt investor Ascertis Credit, formerly known as BPEA Credit, has wrapped up fundraising for an India-focused private credit fund after exceeding its base target and partially exercising its greenshoe option. The firm hit the final close of the rupee-denominated fund, Ascertis Credit Select Short Term Income Fund – I, at ......