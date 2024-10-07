Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund

Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 07 Oct 2024
Pro
Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund
Raja Kumar, founder and managing partner, Ascent Capital

Mid-market private equity firm Ascent Capital, which counts BigBasket, MyGlamm, Fresh2Home and Acko among its portfolio, has secured commitment from a new limited partner (LP) for its latest fund, VCCircle has gathered.  The PE firm had started seeking commitments for the new fund early this year and plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore ($240 million). ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close

Finance

PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close

Premium
LC Nueva Investment launches second vehicle to back winners from first fund

Finance

LC Nueva Investment launches second vehicle to back winners from first fund

Pro
Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund

Finance

Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund

Sensex, Nifty record longest losing streak this year so far

Economy

Sensex, Nifty record longest losing streak this year so far

Premium
Bottomline: Warburg-owned Shriram Housing maintains profit, AUM growth trend in FY24

Finance

Bottomline: Warburg-owned Shriram Housing maintains profit, AUM growth trend in FY24

Premium
Scan Holdings FO's Juhi Agarwal on avoiding PE bets, how to pick investments and more

Finance

Scan Holdings FO's Juhi Agarwal on avoiding PE bets, how to pick investments and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW