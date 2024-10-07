Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund

Pro Raja Kumar, founder and managing partner, Ascent Capital

Mid-market private equity firm Ascent Capital, which counts BigBasket, MyGlamm, Fresh2Home and Acko among its portfolio, has secured commitment from a new limited partner (LP) for its latest fund, VCCircle has gathered. The PE firm had started seeking commitments for the new fund early this year and plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore ($240 million). ......