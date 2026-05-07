Arvind to buy PE-controlled US technical‑textile maker Dalco‑GFT
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Arvind to buy PE-controlled US technical‑textile maker Dalco‑GFT

Arvind to buy PE-controlled US technical‑textile maker Dalco‑GFT

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 07 May 2026
  • Listen to Story
Arvind to buy PE-controlled US technical‑textile maker Dalco‑GFT
Credit: Thinkstock

Ahmedabad-based textile-to-retail conglomerate Arvind Ltd, through its advanced materials arm Arvind Advance Materials Ltd (AAML), will acquire a 61% stake in North Carolina‑based technical-textile manufacturer Dalco‑GFT from private equity firm Snow Peak Capital.   

The deal was valued at $136 million (Rs 1,283 crore).   

The transaction valued Dalco‑GFT at an enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 7.75x for calendar year 2025, and will mark AAML’s entry into the US technical-textiles market at scale.  

Advertisement

PE firm Snow Peak Capital, which had acquired Dalco-GFT in 2022, will sell most of its stake through the transaction while retaining a minority holding alongside Dalco-GFT’s management team. The acquisition will be funded through debt at both the US entity and AAML levels. 

Post-transaction, AAML will hold a 60.6% stake in Dalco-GFT, while Snow Peak and existing promoters will hold minority stakes. AAML also has an option to acquire full ownership over the next four years.  

Dalco‑GFT manufactures specialized needle-punched non-woven fabrics and operates two manufacturing facilities in the US with a combined annual production capacity of about 75 million pounds. 

Advertisement

Founded in 1988, Dalco‑GFT reported revenue of about $100 million in CY25 with an EBITDA margin of 17%. The company has delivered a six‑year revenue CAGR of 10%.

Meanwhile, AAML operates across three verticals: human protection, composites, and industrial applications, and has posted a five‑year revenue CAGR of 23% while maintaining  margins of around 15%. 

The acquisition expands AAML’s addressable market in the US to nearly $2.5 billion, adds more than 75 active customers, and increases its exposure to automotive, furniture and construction segments, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

The transaction will also reduce supply‑chain risks, enable cross‑sourcing, and technology integration to accelerate growth, it added. 

“We are entering the world’s largest technical‑textile market through a platform that is technologically aligned and operationally strong,” said Punit Lalbhai, vice-chairman of Arvind Ltd.

Arvind Ltd operates across textiles, apparels, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom and omni-channel commerce. The company is among the world’s leading fabric suppliers with integrated fibre-to-fashion capabilities for global customers.

Advertisement

.At the time of writing, shares of Arvind Ltd were trading at Rs 436, up around 12%.

Arvind LtdArvind Advance MaterialsDalco-GFTSnow Peak Capital

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Warburg Pincus, three other PE firms in race for electrical products maker

Manufacturing

Warburg Pincus, three other PE firms in race for electrical products maker

Premium
Bootstrapped aerospace firm Ananth Technologies plans expansion, may tap investors

Manufacturing

Bootstrapped aerospace firm Ananth Technologies plans expansion, may tap investors

Thyssenkrupp, Jindal call off steel sale talks after months of negotiations

Manufacturing

Thyssenkrupp, Jindal call off steel sale talks after months of negotiations

Premium
Kalaari, IFC-backed Attero mulls pre-IPO round ahead of listing next year

Manufacturing

Kalaari, IFC-backed Attero mulls pre-IPO round ahead of listing next year

GEF Capital leads Series B funding in energy-tech firm Kimbal

Manufacturing

GEF Capital leads Series B funding in energy-tech firm Kimbal

Wind turbine maker Senvion India elevates vice president to CEO

Manufacturing

Wind turbine maker Senvion India elevates vice president to CEO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW