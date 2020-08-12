Arun Kumar’s family office to buy SeQuent’s stake in Strides Pharma

SeQuent Scientific Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its stake in Strides Pharma Science Ltd to the family office of Arun Kumar, one of its existing promoters, for Rs 157.3 crore ($21 million).

The animal healthcare company will sell its 3.31 million shares in Strides Pharma at Rs 475 apiece, it said in a stock-exchange filing.

Shares of Stride Pharma ended at Rs 579 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, down 4.4% from Monday’s close.

The transaction is subject to receiving the approval of the company’s shareholders.

The move comes three months after private equity firm Carlyle decided to acquire a majority stake in SeQuent for as much as Rs 1,580 crore.