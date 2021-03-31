Artha Venture Fund places bet on recruiting platform GetWork

Micro venture capital firm Artha Venture Fund has led a seed funding round in recruiting platform GetWork.

It has invested Rs 2 crore ($273,100) for a 16% stake.

Angel investors of India Accelerator, which runs a seed stage accelerator, also participated in this round.

Earlier this month, India Accelerator collaborated with Artha Venture Fund for its summer batch.

GetWork, which is operated by Veerwal GetWork Services Pvt Ltd, will use the funds to expand and build tools.

The Gurugram-based startup was founded in 2018 by Rahul Veerwal and Sumit Gupta. It is a recruiting platform for corporates, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

The firm says its platform helps companies of all sizes to recruit graduates outside significant colleges.

Artha Venture Fund is backed by Singularity Holdings and the family office of former BSE director Ashok Kumar Damani.

It was raising its debut fund and had marked the second close at over Rs 100 crore in 2019. Its overall target is Rs 200 crore.

In an interaction with VCCircle published in June 2020, managing partner Anirudh A Damani said it is facing a delay in hitting the final close of its debut fund due to the pandemic.

The investment in GetWork is Artha Venture Fund's 10th from its fund.

Other investments include food-tech startup Daalchini, mobility platform for kids Piggy Ride, peer-to-peer lending platform LenDenClub, mini-cinema chain Jadooz and space-tech startup Agnikul.