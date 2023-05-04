Arpwood takes a marginal haircut from financial services portfolio

Premium
Arpwood Capital, a private equity investment and boutique investment banking & advisory firm floated by former Carlyle India head Rajeev Gupta, Raj Kataria and Amol Jain, has booked a loss in a seven-year old bet in a financial services company. The private investment firm which has also lined up another exit activity ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.