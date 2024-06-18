Ares Asia spins high returns from India portfolio after a string of flops
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Ares Asia spins high returns from India portfolio after a string of flops

Ares Asia spins high returns from India portfolio after a string of flops

By TEAM VCC

  • 18 Jun 2024
Pro
Ares Asia spins high returns from India portfolio after a string of flops

Private equity-style alternative investment firm Ares Asia, formerly Ares SSG, which began life after US-based Ares Management acquired SSG Capital four years ago and rebranded it, has struck its fourth known exit move in India with strong returns.  The special situations investor, which has a large under-the-radar credit-related portfolio, has trimmed ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Former Nabventures CEO starts own investment firm for growth-stage bets

Finance

Former Nabventures CEO starts own investment firm for growth-stage bets

Pro
Ares Asia spins high returns from India portfolio after a string of flops

Finance

Ares Asia spins high returns from India portfolio after a string of flops

Sensex, Nifty end at record high for third session, aided by IT, private banks

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end at record high for third session, aided by IT, private banks

Premium
SPE Capital hits first close for its $350 mn North Africa PE fund

Finance

SPE Capital hits first close for its $350 mn North Africa PE fund

Premium
Gulf Capital's El Solh on fourth fund's strategy, attracting Asian LPs and more

Finance

Gulf Capital's El Solh on fourth fund's strategy, attracting Asian LPs and more

Premium
Bottomline: Actis-owned lender Profectus ups profit, AUM nearing $500 mn mark

Finance

Bottomline: Actis-owned lender Profectus ups profit, AUM nearing $500 mn mark

Advertisement