Aramco to buy 50% of Air Products Qudra's blue hydrogen business
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Aramco to buy 50% of Air Products Qudra's blue hydrogen business

By Reuters

  • 17 Jul 2024
Aramco to buy 50% of Air Products Qudra's blue hydrogen business
Credit: Reuters

Saudi oil giant Aramco has signed final agreements to buy 50% of the blue hydrogen industrial gases business of Air Products Qudra (APQ), it said on Tuesday, continuing the kingdom's drive to become a major hydrogen producer.

Financial details of the transaction for Blue Hydrogen Industrial Gases Company (BHIG) were not disclosed, but Aramco
said the deal includes options for it to buy hydrogen and nitrogen.

APQ is a joint venture between U.S. industrial gases producer Air Products and Qudra Energy, a Saudi start-up set up
in 2017.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia, as well as some of its neighbours, are making big bets on hydrogen, spending billions of dollars to get a head
start in the race to become a top supplier of what they see as a fuel of the future.

The kingdom wants to be the world's biggest supplier of hydrogen, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman
al-Saud said in 2021.

The push is part of a vast economic agenda to cut the top oil exporter's reliance on crude, spearheaded by its sovereign
wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia had already signed off on an $8.4 billion green hydrogen plant being built by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, a
joint venture between Air Products, ACWA Power and NEOM. PIF fully owns NEOM, a planned futuristic city in the desert, and
has a 44.16% stake in ACWA Power.

AramcoAir Products QudraSaudi ArabiaMiddle EastInternationalBlue Hydrogen Industrial Gases CompanyAir ProductsQudra Energy

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Aramco to buy 50% of Air Products Qudra's blue hydrogen business

Infrastructure

Aramco to buy 50% of Air Products Qudra's blue hydrogen business

China's JinkoSolar to ink pact with Saudi's PIF for renewable power facility

Infrastructure

China's JinkoSolar to ink pact with Saudi's PIF for renewable power facility

Premium
Former Piramal executive's Altern Capital floats maiden realty AIF

Infrastructure

Former Piramal executive's Altern Capital floats maiden realty AIF

ResponsAbility, MS Dhoni lead pre-Series B funding of EV ride hailing co BluSmart

Infrastructure

ResponsAbility, MS Dhoni lead pre-Series B funding of EV ride hailing co BluSmart

IAN-backed University Living acquires majority stake in UK firm

Infrastructure

IAN-backed University Living acquires majority stake in UK firm

Premium
IKEA parent Ingka Group's investment arm starts India renewable energy push

Infrastructure

IKEA parent Ingka Group's investment arm starts India renewable energy push

Advertisement