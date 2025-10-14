Arali Ventures strikes gold from fintech bet, returns first fund

Pro Rajiv Raghunandan, managing partner, Arali Ventures

Early-stage venture capital firm Arali Ventures has scored spectacular returns on a six-year-old investment in a fintech company that helped it fully pay back the limited partners of its first fund. The Bengaluru-based VC firm, which invests primarily in enterprise technology startups and is currently deploying its second fund that it ......