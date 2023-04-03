PE firms eye $600 mn deal with speciality chemicals maker Aquapharm

Speciality chemicals firm Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt. Ltd is in talks with private equity (PE) investors to raise ₹5,000 crore through a stake sale, two people familiar with the development said. However, the company has not decided on the number of shares it would sell, they said, requesting anonymity. Several speciality chemicals ......