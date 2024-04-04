facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Apple’s Chinese supplier Lingyi taps foreign investor for India expansion

Apple’s Chinese supplier Lingyi taps foreign investor for India expansion

By Aman Malik

  • 04 Apr 2024
Premium
Apple’s Chinese supplier Lingyi taps foreign investor for India expansion

An Indian step-down subsidiary of Chinese consumer electronics component maker Lingyi iTech (Guangdong) Co Ltd is set to raise as much as $150 million (about Rs 1,250 crore) from a marquee global investor to expand its operations.  Lingyi subsidiary Salcomp Technologies India Pvt Ltd, which makes chargers for Apple Inc.’s iPhones, is raising ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Apple's Chinese supplier Lingyi taps foreign investor for India expansion

Manufacturing

Apple's Chinese supplier Lingyi taps foreign investor for India expansion

India's manufacturing growth hits 16-year high in March

Manufacturing

India's manufacturing growth hits 16-year high in March

Gautam Adani, family raise stake in Ambuja with $800 mn infusion

Manufacturing

Gautam Adani, family raise stake in Ambuja with $800 mn infusion

Premium
Everstone moves to exit legacy industrials bet with poor returns

Manufacturing

Everstone moves to exit legacy industrials bet with poor returns

Government rejects Vedanta-controlled Hindustan Zinc's plan to split company

Manufacturing

Government rejects Vedanta-controlled Hindustan Zinc's plan to split company

Premium
Exclusive: Astarc Group's Naxnova acquires Belgium-based printed electronics firm

Manufacturing

Exclusive: Astarc Group's Naxnova acquires Belgium-based printed electronics firm

Advertisement