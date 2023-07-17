Apparel brand Styched marks first acquisition with Flatheads

Sensedynamic Fashions India Pvt Ltd, which operates fashion e-commerce startup Styched, on Monday said it has acquired direct-to-consumer (D2C) casual sneaker brand Flatheads in an all-equity transaction, thus marking the startup’s first acquisition.



The financial details of the transaction remained undisclosed.



The Bengaluru-based startup aims to expand into the footwear sector with the acquisition of Flatheads. It plans to incorporate its production-on-demand technology into the footwear category, enabling the expansion of Flatheads' existing collection.



“The technical know-how of Flatheads would help us create a range of affordable sneakers collection. So, while Styched will continue to play in the sub-Rs 1000 segment, the semi-premium segment would have Flatheads as the flagship brand,” added Soumajit Bhowmik, chief executive officer, Styched.



Founded in 2018 by Ganesh Balakrishnan and Utkarsh Biradar, Flatheads specialises in designing all-day wear casual sneakers for the urban demographic.