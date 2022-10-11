Apollo opens new office in Mumbai to strengthen APAC footprint

Listed global asset manager Apollo, on Tuesday, announced that it has opened a new office in Mumbai to strengthen its presence in India and the Asia Pacific.

The enterprise solutions office which serves Apollo’s global offices, reflects the firm’s interest in scaling the business across lines in India. This office will act as a strategic hub for the firm’s research, risk, hedging and foreign exchange, among others, for its global operations. This team will also work closely with the investment team in the country.

It also represents the firm’s second-largest office globally and the ninth office in the Asia Pacific, it said in a statement.

“India is Apollo’s second largest country in terms of employment, and we have assembled a best-in-class team in the region. Our India team works seamlessly across our global business to achieve our strategic plans across investing, capital formation and enterprise resources, and we are pleased to support them with a state-of-the-art working environment,” said Marc Rowan, chief executive officer, Apollo.

Currently, Apollo has been active across all strategies including yield, hybrid and equity in India.

While its private equity business is headed by Utsav Baijal, the real estate investment business is headed by Nipun Sahni.

Matt Michelini, Apollo Partner and Head of Asia Pacific said – India will be a core focus for Apollo for Asia Pacific strategy, and see opportunities to scale all of investing businesses in the country. “Strengthening our on-the-ground presence in Mumbai is a critical step in building our regional platform and expanding those capabilities to Asia and other geographies around the world,” Michelini added.

Apollo has approximately $515 billion of assets under management as of 30 June, 2022.

