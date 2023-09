Bottomline: Apollo, ChrysCap-backed Hero FinCorp comes out of the red, AUM hits $5 bn

Premium Abhimanyu Munjal, chief operating officer, Hero FinCorp

US-based private equity major Apollo Management-backed Hero FinCorp ended the last financial year (FY) on a positive note, coming out of the red while managing its bad loans. The firm, owned by 2-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Limited and its promoters from Munjal family, reported Rs 480 crore in net profit on ......