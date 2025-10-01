AP Moller Capital’s Singapore head exits amid Asia expansion push

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

A top executive, who had joined AP Moller Capital to head its Singapore office and oversee investments across South and Southeast Asia, has quietly exited the Copenhagen-headquartered infrastructure-focused private equity firm, VCCircle has learnt. In February 2023, VCCircle first reported that the marquee European PE firm had opened a new office ......