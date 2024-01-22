AP Moller Capital brings new LP on board for $1.5 bn Asia, Africa fund

Premium Dhruv Narain, partner, AP Moller Capital

Copenhagen-headquartered private equity firm AP Moller Capital has tapped a new limited partner for its second fund, as it continues to raise money to invest across South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa. The Danish PE firm, which seeks to invest in the transport, renewable energy and infrastructure sectors, has roped in German ......