Apis Partners inks fifth full exit from maiden fund in South Africa

Apis Partners, the UK-based private equity firm that has backed growth-stage companies mostly in financial services and fintech business across Asia and Africa, has marked its sixth exit activity over the last 12-15 months as it harvests bets from its maiden fund.

Apis Partners has previously exited or partially exited Q Link, Retail Capital, Sun King (Greenlight Planet), MNT Halan and India's Star Health Insurance over the past year or so. It has now signed off from South Africa's Efficient Group (Pty) Ltd, with Apis Growth Fund I selling its stake in the company to the Apex Group.

This is the fifth full exit by Apis from the maiden fund that raised $287 million in 2015. Besides Efficient Group, the first fund has fully exited Sun King, Q Link, Retail Capital and Baobab, besides booking a partial exit from Star Health Insurance.

Established in 2002, Efficient is an asset management and advisory firm. It provides a range of services to the investment management industry, including asset administration and asset management services, financial products distribution, and professional financial advice to both retail and institutional investors in South Africa. It operates the largest co-branded asset administration platform in South Africa, Boutique Collective Investments (RF) (Pty) Ltd, and a suite of independent financial advisory businesses with a network of more than 200 registered financial advisors servicing almost 100,000 clients across South Africa.

Apis invested in Efficient in October 2019, in what was the last deal via its maiden fund. It subsequently facilitated its delisting from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange via a minority shareholder buyout in June 2020. Over the period of Apis’ ownership, Efficient’s profit increased over five-fold and it made several acquisitions.

Its other portfolio companies from the first fund include Indian electronic payments company EPS, Adumo in South Africa and GHL Systems in Malaysia.

As part of the latest deal, Efficient will undertake an internal reorganisation which will result in the formation of two independent companies under the control of the current shareholder group. Efficient will retain ownership of BCI, Boutique Investment Partners (Pty) Ltd and two other entities. A newly created holding company will own all the remaining entities, including the independent financial advisory franchises that will continue to function under the Efficient brand.

Apex is one of the largest asset management service providers in the world. The acquisition of BCI and Boutique Investment will add $19 billion of assets under administration to its platform.

