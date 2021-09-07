Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By 07 September, 2021
Apax stares at windfall from investment in IPO-bound Healthium Medtech
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

London-based private equity firm Apax Partners may triple its less than three-year-old investment in surgical, post-surgical and...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...