ANZ appoints Raciti country head of Singapore and head of SEA, India and Mideast

The headquarters of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) in Melbourne, Australia | Credit: Reuters/Hollie Adams

Australia's ANZ said on Wednesday that Chris Raciti has been appointed ANZ country head of Singapore, with regional oversight for ANZ's businesses in eight markets across Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East.

ANZ said in the statement that Raciti will start his role in June, subject to necessary regulatory and travel approvals.

Raciti has held a number of senior leadership roles over his 20-year career at ANZ, including ANZ country head of China, ANZ country head of Korea and loan syndications and specialised finance head for North Asia, based in Hong Kong, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments