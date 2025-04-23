ANZ appoints Raciti country head of Singapore and head of SEA, India and Mideast
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • ANZ appoints Raciti country head of Singapore and head of SEA, India and Mideast

ANZ appoints Raciti country head of Singapore and head of SEA, India and Mideast

By Reuters

  • 23 Apr 2025
ANZ appoints Raciti country head of Singapore and head of SEA, India and Mideast
The headquarters of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) in Melbourne, Australia | Credit: Reuters/Hollie Adams

Australia's ANZ said on Wednesday that Chris Raciti has been appointed ANZ country head of Singapore, with regional oversight for ANZ's businesses in eight markets across Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East.

ANZ said in the statement that Raciti will start his role in June, subject to necessary regulatory and travel approvals.

Raciti has held a number of senior leadership roles over his 20-year career at ANZ, including ANZ country head of China, ANZ country head of Korea and loan syndications and specialised finance head for North Asia, based in Hong Kong, according to the statement.

Advertisement
ANZInternational

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Temasek pulls out over $200 mn multi-bagger from legacy India bet

Finance

Temasek pulls out over $200 mn multi-bagger from legacy India bet

Premium
DPI charts new VC strategy, targets fintech across Africa, MENA

Finance

DPI charts new VC strategy, targets fintech across Africa, MENA

PFC files complaint with economic offences wing against Gensol Engineering

Finance

PFC files complaint with economic offences wing against Gensol Engineering

Pro
British International Investment signs off from an India bet with a bummer

Finance

British International Investment signs off from an India bet with a bummer

Trident Growth Partners marks first close of maiden PE fund

Finance

Trident Growth Partners marks first close of maiden PE fund

A91 Partners marks final close of third fund at $665 mn

Finance

A91 Partners marks final close of third fund at $665 mn

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW