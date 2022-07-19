AnyMind Group raises $29.4 mn to fund future acquisitions

AnyMind Group, a commerce enablement company, said on Tuesday it has raised $29.4 million (around Rs 229 crore) in its Series D funding round from JIC Venture Growth Investments, Japan Post Investment Corporation and Nomura SPARX Investment.

The company has also secured a $7.2 million credit facility from Mizuho Bank, taking its total fundraising tally to $91.7 million so far. The round also saw participation from Proto Ventures Inc and existing investor Mitsubishi UFJ Capital.

After making seven acquisitions since its inception in 2016, AnyMind said in a statement that it will use the freshly raised capital to fund future acquisitions in Japan and other markets.

“Despite Covid-19 and geopolitical situations impacting the world, we have still been able to achieve growth as a business. On the other hand, we are seeing economies across Asia, including our operating markets of ASEAN and India, rapidly regaining growth momentum. We will continue to grow our business at a pace that matches our ambitions and look towards expanding our capabilities through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), chief executive & co-founder of AnyMind Group.

AnyMind Group was based out of Singapore. It was set up as AdAsia Holdings in 2016. In 2019 it shifted its base to Tokyo, Japan. The company has a presence in 13 markets with 17 offices and over 1,000 employees. In March this year, the company launched AnyChat, a conversational commerce platform, and in April, it launched the e-commerce management platform AnyX, which optimizes e-commerce operations through central management of multiple e-commerce channels. In 2021.

In 2020, AnyMind Group fully acquired app-developer-focused mobile video advertising and monetization platform Pokkt.