AnyMind acquires former Reliance Entertainment CEO\'s app monetisation startup Pokkt

Singapore-based AnyMind Group has fully acquired app-developer-focussed mobile video advertising and monetisation platform Pokkt.

AnyMind said in a statement the acquisition will see the company expanding its presence to 17 offices in 13 markets, including offices in India and the United Arab Emirates. It didn’t disclose the amount of the deal.

As part of the acquisition, AnyMind will integrate Pokkt’s in-app technology into its AdAsia Digital Platform, which allows marketers to manage, activate and track their media buys across segments such as desktop, mobile, and digital out-of-home advertising.

Also, Rohit Sharma, co-founder at Pokkt, will become the chief operating officer for AnyMind, with his responsibilities including the implementation of its strategic plans for Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

“We are very confident that the merged firm will create much larger business growth for AnyMind,” Sharma added.

AnyMind co-founder and CEO Kosuke Sugo said there was a strong product offering and geographical fit between the two companies. The acquisition will help the firm to scale its offerings and add value for its customers, he said.

Mumbai- and Singapore-based Pokkt, operated by Maiden Marketing India Pvt. Ltd, was founded in 2012 by Sharma, Vaibhav Odhekar and Sharad Ingule. Sharma was the former CEO of Reliance Entertainment.

Its platform allows digital content publishers to convert non-paying users into paying ones. In November 2015, it raised $5 million in post-Series A funding from Singapore-based VC firm Segnel Ventures, Shinji Kimura and Sundar Chanrai.

In July 2014, Pokkt secured $2.5 million in Series A funding from Singapore-based VC firms Jafco Asia and SingTel Innov8. Existing investors Jungle Ventures and K Ganesh, a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Portea Medical, also participated in that round.

In October 2013, it raised $500,000 in seed funding from Jungle Ventures, former Indiagames COO Samir Bangara, and others.

AnyMind, meanwhile, was set up as AdAsia Holdings in 2016. The company is involved in the marketing, entertainment- and human resources-technology spaces. It currently has around 650 employees and has made four other acquisitions, including two companies in Japan, one in Thailand and one in Hong Kong.