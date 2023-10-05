Answer Genomics and YouVah raise early-stage funding

(L-R): Chetan Jachpure, Raghav Parsai, Rohit Jain, co-founders, YouVah

Healthtech platform Answer Genomics, career tech startup YouVah and consumer platform Dressfolk raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Answer Genomics raised $500,000 (Rs 4.16 crore) in a pre-Series A round from early-stage investor Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup will use the funding to support its sales, marketing initiatives and to hire talent.

Founded in 2019 by Balamurli AR and Rahul Ranganathan, Answer Genomics is a platform that provides prognosis, diagnosis, and rehabilitation for a range of disorders through its consumer brand NuGenomics. It delves into the genetic blueprint, microbiome and physiological parameters decoding both physical and mental health factors.

“Multi-omnic data (data taken from genome, proteome, epigenome etc) collected over a course of time forms a picture of current and future health allowing accurate prognosis, early diagnosis, and precision treatment. We believe precision health would reduce the burden on our healthcare infrastructure by allowing predictions, remote interventions, and faster recoveries,” said Ranganathan, chief executive officer, Answer Genomics.

Dressfolk

Ethnic clothing brand Dressfolk secured $396,420 (Rs 3.3 crore) in a seed funding round led by early-stage investor All In Capital. The round also saw participation from the likes of Sidhant Keshwani of Libas, Siddhesh Chauhan of Jade Blue and Riju Jhunjhunwala of RSWM Ltd along with Vikrampati Singhania from JK Family Office, FinFirst Advisors, Apurva Ramesh Damani from Damani Family Office and Pranav Sanghvi of Petronas.

The brand intends to use the funding to improve its product portfolio, expand distribution channels and expand its team and operations.

Founded in 2017, Dressfolk is an ethnic brand that aims to modernise the traditional Indian weaves. It claims to work with around 600 weavers and 120 artisans across 6 states and caters to customers globally. Apart from its website, customers can also get access to its products from offline multi-brand stores and online marketplaces.

Career tech platform YouVah secured $210,000 (Rs 1.74 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from CIIE.CO IIM Ahmedabad and the co-founders of American Chase I.e., Yash Chouhan, Ayush Jain and Adhir Dubey.

Founded in 2022 by Chetan Jachpure, Raghav Parsai and Rohit Jain, YouVah is an internship platform focussed on teenagers. It aims to offer them practical experience, guidance, and opportunities to build their first career resumes.

"In the past six months, we've garnered around 1 lakh monthly visitors and 50,000 registered users. This funding will enable us to launch new programmes and conduct experiments to accelerate our growth,” said Jachpure, co-founder and chief executive officer, YouVah.

It claims to have partnered with around 80 schools and has placed 2,000+ teenagers as interns in corporate firms and companies.

