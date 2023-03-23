facebook-page-view
  • Another lawsuit on the way for former BharatPe chief Ashneer Grover

Another lawsuit on the way for former BharatPe chief Ashneer Grover

By Arti Singh

  • 23 Mar 2023
Another lawsuit on the way for former BharatPe chief Ashneer Grover
Ashneer Grover

After BharatPe founder Bhavik Koladiya, the other founder, Shashvat Nakrani, is set to sue the startup’s co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover over “unpaid shares", two people aware of the matter said.  In March 2018, BharatPe was founded by Nakrani and Koladiya with each owning 50% in the firm. Grover ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

