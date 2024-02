Anicut Capital looks to finish fundraising for debt, equity funds

Premium Ashvin Chadha, co-founder and managing partner, Anicut Capital

Homegrown private credit and venture capital asset manager Anicut Capital is looking to wrap up fundraising for two of its debt and equity investment vehicles over the next few months, a top executive told VCCircle. The Chennai-based alternative asset manager had launched a debt fund, Grand Anicut Fund 4, last year ......