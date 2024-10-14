Anicut Capital gets foreign capital for private credit fund via GIFT City vehicle
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Anicut Capital gets foreign capital for private credit fund via GIFT City vehicle

Anicut Capital gets foreign capital for private credit fund via GIFT City vehicle

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 14 Oct 2024
Premium
Anicut Capital gets foreign capital for private credit fund via GIFT City vehicle
Ashvin Chadha, co-founder and managing partner, Anicut Capital

Chennai-based debt and equity investor Anicut Capital, which is raising its third debt fund, has secured dollar-denominated capital via a feeder fund based in Gujarat’s GIFT City.   The feeder fund, a category-II alternative investment fund registered with the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), is among a growing number of investment vehicles ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Anicut Capital gets foreign capital for private credit fund via GIFT City vehicle

Finance

Anicut Capital gets foreign capital for private credit fund via GIFT City vehicle

Premium
How did Amicus Capital's bet value investment bank Equirus?

Finance

How did Amicus Capital's bet value investment bank Equirus?

Premium
Acumen gets LP cheque for Africa-focussed renewable energy fund

Finance

Acumen gets LP cheque for Africa-focussed renewable energy fund

Premium
Why Axis Capital CEO foresees strong growth despite leadership overhaul

Finance

Why Axis Capital CEO foresees strong growth despite leadership overhaul

PE-backed Star Health probes alleged role of top exec in data leakage

Finance

PE-backed Star Health probes alleged role of top exec in data leakage

Premium
Spotlight: Can Warburg-backed insurer IndiaFirst pick up pace after deferring IPO plan?

Finance

Spotlight: Can Warburg-backed insurer IndiaFirst pick up pace after deferring IPO plan?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW