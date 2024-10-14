Anicut Capital gets foreign capital for private credit fund via GIFT City vehicle

Premium
Chennai-based debt and equity investor Anicut Capital, which is raising its third debt fund, has secured dollar-denominated capital via a feeder fund based in Gujarat’s GIFT City. The feeder fund, a category-II alternative investment fund registered with the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), is among a growing number of investment vehicles ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.