Anicut Capital elevates A Jayaseelan to partner, chief credit officer

Alternative investment (AIF) firm Anicut Capital, which has backed startups such as Wow! Momo and Akna Medical, on Wednesday elevated A. Jayaseelan as its new partner and chief credit officer.

Jayaseelan joined as the president of Anicut Capital in 2015. In his new role, Jayaseelan will be leading the credit underwriting and also operate with the investment committee to work towards the growth of the credit vertical, the firm said in a statement.

He has 18 years of experience across banking and financial services industry and had also worked with ICICI Bank. He is an engineering graduate and holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore.

Ashvin Chadha, co-founder and managing partner, said, “the new role of Jayaseelan aligns in with our strategic plan to strengthen our offerings and business propositions'. He will bring his keen insight into fast-growing sectors and will further Anicut's existing successful investment roadmap.”

“The days ahead hold the promise of opportunity and expansion for both Anicut Capital and the sector as a whole. I support the team’s vision of building innovative and transformational businesses across industries”, said, Jayaseelan.

Anicut operates in a private-debt segment that also has firms such as UTI Capital, Northern Arc and Edelweiss Group. Anicut also has an angel platform apart from its credit vertical.

In June, VCCircle reported that the firm has marked the first close of its Anicut Opportunities Fund I at Rs 110 crore and has roped in Dhruv Kapoor from Sistema Asia Fund as partner to lead the fund.

