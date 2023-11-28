Anicut Capital backs US tech firm for India buyout

Premium Ashvin Chadha, co-founder and managing partner, Anicut Capital

Chennai-based alternative asset manager Anicut Capital, which makes both debt and equity investments, has backed a US technology company’s acquisition of an Indian firm. Anicut, founded in 2015 Ashvin Chadha and IAS Balamurugan, provides equity capital to startups and early-stage companies through its seed fund and its maiden growth equity fund. ......