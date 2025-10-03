Angel funds in fix over SEBI’s accredited investor mandate, may seek more time

Premium
Angel funds may ask for an additional year to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) mandate to onboard only accredited investors, citing weak investor interest and operational challenges, according to industry insiders. On September 10, SEBI issued a circular to angel funds outlining amendments to the Alternative ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.