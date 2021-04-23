Angel Broking appoints Narayan Gangadhar as chief executive

Angel Broking said it has appointed Narayan Gangadhar, who has worked with technology giants such as Google, Uber, Microsoft and Amazon, as its new chief executive officer.

Gangadhar's appointment comes after the demise of Vinay Agrawal last week.

Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director of Angel Broking, said, “Gangadhar is a well-rounded engineer with great leadership qualities and will add significant value to the brokerage firm's digital assets.”

"Plus, he will help us realise our aspirations to become a preferred fintech company in India," added Thakkar.

Prior to Angel Broking, Gangadhar was founder and CEO of a robotics startup Volley Automation that he had floated in February 2018. He was also group chief technology officer (CTO) at Ola between March 2020 and April this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before these roles, he was on the board of Madison Logic between August 2017 and September 2019. Prior to Madison Logic, he was head of engineering at Uber.

Earlier at Google between May 2010 and August 2015, Gangadhar led product and engineering teams to launch the first set of Google’s cloud infrastructure services. He had joined Google after working at Microsoft between 2001 and 2007, and then at Amazon Web Services for a little over a year since 2009.

Angel Broking was established by Thakkar in 1987 as a stock broking firm before being incorporated as a financial services company in 1997. It provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to its clients.

Last year, Angel Broking listed on the stock exchanges to join a handful of listed peers such as Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Centrum Capital and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.