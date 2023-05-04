Amit Goenka-led Nisus Finance floats fourth realty fund

Premium Amit Goenka, managing director, chief executive officer, Nisus Finance

Nisus Finance & Investment Managers LLP, the alternative asset management arm of Amit Goenka-led Nisus Finance Group, has launched its fourth real estate-focused fund, which will look to invest in mid to last-mile investments and discounted buyouts in stressed assets. The Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund -1 (RESO-1), a Sebi category-II ......